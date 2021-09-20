Mac Barnes to retire from coaching Lamar at the end of the season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coach Mac Barnes announced Monday that he is to retire from coaching at the end of the season.

Lamar sent out a release of this announcement and Athletic Director Matt Boone made a statement in regards to Coach Barnes’ time with Lamar football and Lamar Athletics.

“We appreciate everything Coach Barnes has done for Lamar football and Lamar Athletics. He has been a great ambassador for our school and athletic program,” Boone said. “We wish Coach Barnes nothing but the best in the future. The process to find the next coach will begin immediately,” he said.

“As Head of School and as a parent, I am very appreciative of Coach Barnes for his many years of service at Lamar. I am thankful for his dedication to Lamar football, the classroom, and FCA,” Head of School Leigh Ann Ballou said.

Barnes has been coaching for over 40 years, 20 of them were with Lamar.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.