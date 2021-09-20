Matt Corral breaks SEC record

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Matt Corral is lighting up the field at Ole Miss.

In Saturday nights game against Tulane, Corral broke an SEC record passing for three touchdowns and rushing for four in a single game. He ties Showboat Boykin for the most touchdowns in a single Ole Miss game in school history with 7 touchdowns.

He lead the Rebels to a blowout 61-21 victory over Tulane. Corral finished the game with over 400 yards and the 7 touchdowns.

Coming into the season a lot of fans were expecting to see Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin turn the page from last season. But not many people were expecting the Rebels to come in playing lights out.

While it is still early on, Corral’s name is already being thrown around in the Heisman conversation.

And for the second straight week Corral has been named the FBS Walter Camp Offensive Player of the week. He has thrown a touchdown pass in the last 15 straight games which is the third longest streak in school history. He trails to Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16).

Ole Miss is on a bye week but will head to Tuscaloosa to play No. 1 Alabama on October 2nd.

