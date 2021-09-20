McRae elected VP of national association

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Treasurer David McRae was sworn in Monday as vice-president of the National Association of State Treasurers.

McRae will represent the Southern Region on NAST’s Executive Board. The region includes Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Virginia.

“I am excited to bring Mississippi values, including fiscal accountability and personal responsibility, to the national stage. Over the last two years, we have protected the state’s credit rating, stimulated the economy by returning $30 million of unclaimed money to citizens, and helped hundreds of families begin saving for college. I am honored that my peers have recognized these accomplishments as well, and I look forward to sharing Mississippi’s best practices with others.”

In his role as the state’s 55th treasurer, McRae helps manage the state’s cash flow and oversees College Savings Mississippi.

