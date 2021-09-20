McRae elected VP of national association
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Treasurer David McRae was sworn in Monday as vice-president of the National Association of State Treasurers.
McRae will represent the Southern Region on NAST’s Executive Board. The region includes Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Virginia.
In his role as the state’s 55th treasurer, McRae helps manage the state’s cash flow and oversees College Savings Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.