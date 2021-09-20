Advertisement

Eugene “Pete” Furline
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A graveside service for Mr. Eugene “Pete” Furline will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Brother Paul Davis officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Eugene “Pete” Furline, age 81, of Meridian went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 19, surrounded by his family.

Pete was born in Elkmont, Alabama on October 13, 1939 to the late Buford and Eula Furline.  He joined the United States Army in 1960 where he served for 6 years.  He worked briefly for Burlington Industries in Stonewall before beginning a career in insurance sales.  He retired from selling insurance when he turned 65.  Pete loved dirt track racing and was an owner and mechanic of cars that raced at Whynot.  He was a member of a hunting club but spent more time cooking at the camp than hunting.  He was loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Mr. Furline is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kaye Furline; his son, Tony Furline (Lisa); grandchildren, Dwayne Furline (Laura), Christopher Furline, Cory Furline (Amanda), Terry Furline, Jessica Allen, and Jonathan Allen; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dean Butchee and Dobbie Ulrich; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Allen; and his sister, Mildred Herrin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

