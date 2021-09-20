Mr. Raymond McKinion

Funeral services for Mr. Raymond will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Phillip Marshall, Bill Webb, and Richie Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. McKinion, 82, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Beau Ridge Independent Care in Ridgeland, MS.

Mr. McKinion was retired from the Air National Guard 186 th ARW where he worked as Avionics Supervisor. Raymond was a long-time member of Westwood Baptist Church of Meridian where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

Mr. McKinion is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Ward McKinion; their children, Kenneth McKinion (Janet) of Madison, MS and Keith McKinion (Jayne) of Meridian, MS. Grandchildren, Laura McKinion (Fiancé' Dr. Patrick Beatty) of Brandon, MS and Caitlin Rios (Evan) of Austin, TX. His sister Peggy Palmer of Union, MS as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Raymond is preceded in death by his father, William Lofton McKinion; his mother, Inez Rucker McKinion; and his two brothers, William Lofton McKinion, Jr. and Calvin Lamar McKinion.

The McKinion family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care shown to Mr. McKinion during his stay at Beau Ridge Independent Care.

Pallbearers will be David McKinion, Greg Winstead, Mark Gunn, Gary Stokes, James Farrior, and Michael Wright.

The McKinion family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

