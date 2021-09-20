Advertisement

Mr. Raymond McKinion

Raymond McKinion
Raymond McKinion
Raymond McKinion(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Raymond will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Phillip Marshall, Bill Webb, and Richie Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. McKinion, 82, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Beau Ridge Independent Care in Ridgeland, MS.

Mr. McKinion was retired from the Air National Guard 186 th ARW where he worked as Avionics Supervisor. Raymond was a long-time member of Westwood Baptist Church of Meridian where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

Mr. McKinion is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Ward McKinion; their children, Kenneth McKinion (Janet) of Madison, MS and Keith McKinion (Jayne) of Meridian, MS. Grandchildren, Laura McKinion (Fiancé' Dr. Patrick Beatty) of Brandon, MS and Caitlin Rios (Evan) of Austin, TX. His sister Peggy Palmer of Union, MS as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Raymond is preceded in death by his father, William Lofton McKinion; his mother, Inez Rucker McKinion; and his two brothers, William Lofton McKinion, Jr. and Calvin Lamar McKinion.

The McKinion family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care shown to Mr. McKinion during his stay at Beau Ridge Independent Care.

Pallbearers will be David McKinion, Greg Winstead, Mark Gunn, Gary Stokes, James Farrior, and Michael Wright.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The McKinion family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Mr. Eugene “Pete” Furline
Mr. Amos Alton Ratcliff, Sr.
Robert Lee “Robbie” Pearson
Jerry Boutwell