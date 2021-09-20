Advertisement

Nick Saban named Dodd Trophy Coach of the week

FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo. Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll released Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA. (WTOK) -  Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The award honors a coach who led his team to an impactful victory during the week, while also representing the three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity. Bama got a win on the road against No. 11 Florida 31-29. This extends the Tide’s winning streak to 17 games, along with a 32-game winning streak against the SEC East.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young continued his impressive start to the season in his first true road game with three first quarter touchdowns and finished with 233 yards in the air. Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams led Alabama on defense and recorded a team-high 11 tackles and a game-best six solo stops.

Under Saban, Alabama is now 42-3 against the SEC East, holds a 52-9 mark in road games and moved to 14-1 in SEC road openers. The Crimson Tide’s win over the Gators was Saban’s 92nd career win, and 69th at Alabama, against the Associated Press Top 25. Saban is currently third in all-time road wins against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with 25 wins.

“Coach Saban continues to set records both on and off the football field,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “Nick is a former winner of The Dodd Trophy, and truly epitomizes everything that the award stands for. What he’s been able to achieve throughout his career is truly unparalleled and he continues to make his mark as one of the greatest coaches to ever coach the game.”The Dodd Trophy - along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

