Advertisement

No trace of missing Pearl man after truck found in Senatobia

Phillip John Brandt
Phillip John Brandt(City of Pearl)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Phillip John Brandt.

Brandt was last seen leaving his home in Pearl on September 12.

Then on Friday, his truck was found hours away by Senatobia police on I-55, along the Highway 4 ramp.

There was no sign of Brandt along with his truck, and he has not been reported in any local hospitals or jails.

If you know where he may be, call Pearl Police at 601-863-3231.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting an October debut for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel.
City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening
Solar panels were delivered Monday to Northeast Middle School, part of the Lauderdale County...
Solar panels being installed for NE Middle School
State Treasurer David McRae
McRae elected VP of national association
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates