Rain chances dwindle by mid-week

The next 24 hours:

Isolated showers are possible overnight into Monday with lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Monday see’s the return of the weather pattern we’ve been used to for the past few months. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Monday afternoon and evening. Highs for Monday will reach into the low to mid 80′s.

Tuesday through Friday:

Scattered showers will continue to be the main story through Tuesday afternoon with highs in the Mid 80′s. As always, not everyone will get the rainfall but some heavy rain is possible. Lows Tuesday night will drop into the upper 60′s. Early Wednesday morning, a cold front will push through East Mississppi and West Alabama. Showers and storms are likely to accompany the front. By the noon hour on Wednesday rain chances begin to fall as the cooler, less humid air mass settles into our area. Lows Wednesday into Thursday will see some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen thus far, dropping into the mid 50′s. Thursday through the weekend look to be excellent in terms of weather. Highs in the upper 70′s, lows in the mid-to-upper 50′s, lower humidity, and abundant sunshine will be main story.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Peter will continue to push to the northwest over the open water. With winds of 45 mph, Peter is expected to weaken as it enters a more hostile environment. Tropical Storm Rose also continues to push to the northwest over open water. Rose has sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen slightly over the next few days.

Neither Rose nor Peter are a threat to us here in East Mississippi and West Alabama, as well as to the US in a whole.

