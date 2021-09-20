January 20, 1963 ~ September 17, 2021 (age 58)

Funeral services for Robert Lee “Robbie” Pearson will be held Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Stephens Funeral Home of Union. Burial will follow at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Rick Benson and Bro. Therman Hodge will be officiating.

Mr. Pearson, 58, of Union, passed away Friday at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian.

He was a graduate of Union High School and was a dedicated public servant, serving his community as a paramedic with several local ambulance services, a police officer for Newton Police Department and Decatur Police Department, as well as a firefighter with the Union Fire Department. He also worked private security for a time. Mr. Pearson also taught Auto Mechanics program at East Central Community College.

Survivors include his son Christopher Pearson and sister Laurie Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents Leavelle and Charlene Pearson and sister Alisa Dollar.

Pallbearers will be Chris Pearson, Billy Pat Walker, Dale Yates, Earl Davis, Barry Harrison and Dillian Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers and sisters of Pafford EMS and Union Fire Department.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 12pm to 2pm at the funeral home.

