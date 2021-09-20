Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship will be held next week at the Jackson Country Club. The 2020 champion Sergio Garcia will be back to defend his crown. Garcia also won the 2017 Masters Championship. Additionally in the field is Mississippian Andy Ogletree of the Little Rock community. He was the low amateur at the 2020 Masters and won the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship. Other notable entries are past U.S. Open Champions Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland and Lucas Glover. Zach Johnson, winner of the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open, and Jimmy Walker, winner of the 2016 PGA Championship, will be in attendance. 2021 PGA Tour Rookie and Master runner-up Will Zalatoris is in the field as well. Four other Mississippians will join Ogletree in the field: Chad Ramey of Fulton, Davis Riley of Hattiesburg, Hayden Buckley of Tupelo and Cohen Trolio of West Point native who is a State Amateur champ.

Corral leads Rebels

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral ran for four scores and passed for three more in leading the Rebels to a rather easy 61-21 win over Tulane. The Rebels moved up to No. 13 in the AP football poll and have an open date this week before heading to Alabama the following week. Mississippi State (2-1) lost on two officiating mistakes on a 94-yard punt return, 31-29, to the Tigers. State will host LSU (2-1) this Saturday morning. Southern Mississippi (1-2) ended the night with only 156 yards of total offense in losing at home to Troy, 21-9. Freshman quarterback Ty Keyes in his first career start was sacked nine times by the Trojans. USM will head to No. 1 Alabama this Saturday.

SEC

Only two conference games were played this past weekend as No. 11 Florida scared No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia whipped South Carolina. No. 16 Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, LSU, Tennessee and No. 7 Texas A&M all won non-conference games while No. 23 Auburn fell at No. 6 Penn State and Vandy fell to Stanford. The key SEC game this week will be Texas A&M (3-0) at Arkansas (3-0).

SWAC

Jackson State (2-1) fell on the road at LA-Monroe, 12-7. The Tigers will host Delta State this Saturday at 2 p.m. Mississippi Valley fell to Stephen F. Austin, 58-13. The Delta Devils (0-2) will be hosting Southern University (1-2) on Sunday. Alcorn (0-3) fell at South Alabama, 28-21. The Braves will play on Thursday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

MC Wins

Mississippi College (1-1) steamrolled over Fort Lauderdale, 63-0, to gain their first win of the season. The Choctaws will host West Alabama (3-0) on Saturday night.

Delta State (2-1, 0-1) lost their Gulf South Conference opener to West Georgia, 27-26. Belhaven (1-2) lost at Hardin-Simmons, 21-16, while the Blazers will host Austin College this Saturday. Millsaps (0-2) fell to Southwestern, 38-21, and will host Olivet College this Saturday.

JUCO

East Mississippi, Gulf Coast and Jones College are the only undefeated football teams in Mississippi junior college play. All three teams improved to 3-0 in claiming their first division wins of the year. East Mississippi romped over Delta, 56-3. Gulf Coast rolled past Pearl River, 33-10, and Jones downed East Central, 33-13. Other winners from last week were Hinds, Northwest, Co-Lin and Coahoma.

Odds & Ends

Greenville Christian Academy shocked the Mississippi high school football world with a stunning 48-41 win over No. 1 Oak Grove. Greenville, who has only 35 players on the all-black academy team, rolled up 597 yards of offense. Oak Grove, who had won 15 straight games, won the Class 6A state championship last season.

The New Orleans Saints were outplayed by Carolina, 26-7, but the Saints had 10 players and eight coaches not at the game because of COVID issues.

The Mississippi Braves (67-44) are the South Double-A champs and will open a 5-game playoff series this week. The Biloxi Shuckers (45-69) finished last place in the South.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.