Solar panels being installed for NE Middle School

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Solar panels were delivered Monday to Northeast Middle School. It’s part of the Lauderdale County School District’s effort to save energy costs by using solar technology wherever possible.

The installation and hook-up to the school will take a few weeks. Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the savings is estimated from 60% to 80% annually.

”That savings goes directly back to the taxpayer. It goes back to us having more teachers, more support staff for our students and it’s always important for us to be good stewards of the public money. So we just look at this as a win-win and kind of taking us into the future.”

Cain said the door is open to expanding this technology to other campuses. Director of operations, Kevin Cheatham, said the panels could be supplying energy to Northeast Middle School within a month.

