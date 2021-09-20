Tiger make AFCA Coaches’ Poll

WACO, Texas. (WTOK) - West Alabama football made its 2021 debut on this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 following a dominating 80-0 victory over North American Football.

The Tigers are one of five Gulf South Conference teams in the national coach’s poll. The defending national champions West Florida remains in the number one sport for the third week in a row after defeating.

Valdosta State stays at fourth, defeating Albany State 21-3. West Georgia rises four spots to 14th with a 27-26 win against conference-foe Delta State, and Delta State drops three places to 25th after the loss. Northwest Missouri State and Ferris State switched spots on the poll, with Northwest Missouri rising to second and Ferris State dropping to third. August University is joining the Tigers in their 2021 poll debut, making it to the poll for the first time since 2016. The Vikings are 3-0 after beating Minnesota State-Moorhead 43-17.

This weekend, West Alabama will begin conference play, traveling to Mississippi College this Saturday for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.