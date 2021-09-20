Advertisement

Tiger make AFCA Coaches’ Poll

Tigers beat North American University 80-0 to remain undefeated on the season.
Tigers beat North American University 80-0 to remain undefeated on the season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas. (WTOK) - West Alabama football made its 2021 debut on this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 following a dominating 80-0 victory over North American Football.

 The Tigers are one of five Gulf South Conference teams in the national coach’s poll. The defending national champions West Florida remains in the number one sport for the third week in a row after defeating.

Valdosta State stays at fourth, defeating Albany State 21-3. West Georgia rises four spots to 14th with a 27-26 win against conference-foe Delta State, and Delta State drops three places to 25th after the loss. Northwest Missouri State and Ferris State switched spots on the poll, with Northwest Missouri rising to second and Ferris State dropping to third. August University is joining the Tigers in their 2021 poll debut, making it to the poll for the first time since 2016. The Vikings are 3-0 after beating Minnesota State-Moorhead 43-17.

This weekend, West Alabama will begin conference play, traveling to Mississippi College this Saturday for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Mac Barnes to retire from coaching Lamar at the end of the season
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
Nick Saban named Dodd Trophy Coach of the week
The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Bama and Rebels have SEC players of the week
Sideline View by Dale McKee