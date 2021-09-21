3 Lauderdale Co. roads resurfaced in recent project

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has been busy resurfacing roads and making sure commuters are safe while traveling.

“The one I was glad to get done in District 5 was Causeyville Rd. I got more complaints about that road not having stripes. We were waiting to resurface it,” Dist. 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said.

Causeyville Rd., State Blvd. Ext. and King Rd. have an all new surfaces. It took about a month to complete the project and that includes rain delays. County crews pre-leveled bad areas to make sure the overlay would be smooth.

“The surface treatment that we used was micro-surfacing,” Road Manager Rush Mayatt explained. “We contract that out because we don’t have the capabilities to do that in house. Our guys were responsible for the prep work like clipping shoulders, pre-leveling and all of those things.”

Officials said $700,000 was allocated toward the overlay project. $400,000 came from “Use Tax” from the state. Another $300,000 came from a paving bond.

The Use Tax money will be used on state-aid roads. The county is using state-aid money for bridges only. They hope this approach will prevent bridge closures in the future.

“We are going to do more next year. We appreciate the state helping us with this Use Tax. We want to devote it to resurfacing roads,” Rutledge said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.