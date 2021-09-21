Advertisement

Barbara Boutwell

Barbara Boutwell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside service for Barbara Boutwell will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11: 00 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Marty Harper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Barbara Boutwell, age 78 of Meridian passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her son, Roy Boutwell (Heather); grandchildren, Heather Dawson (Kyle) and Clay Boutwell (Katie); great-grandchildren, Carson Boutwell, Ava Dawson, Dillon Dawson, Samuel Boutwell, and Maggie Davis Dawson; several extended family and friends.

She was preceded by her son, Danny Boutwell; parents, Bill Haguewood and Ruby Mosley; brothers, Algene Haguewood and Fred Haguewood.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Latest News

Mr. David Lee Ainsworth
Virginia Faye Alawine
Virginia Faye Alawine
Katy Jo Smith
Ms. Donna Blythe