Graveside service for Barbara Boutwell will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11: 00 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Marty Harper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Barbara Boutwell, age 78 of Meridian passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her son, Roy Boutwell (Heather); grandchildren, Heather Dawson (Kyle) and Clay Boutwell (Katie); great-grandchildren, Carson Boutwell, Ava Dawson, Dillon Dawson, Samuel Boutwell, and Maggie Davis Dawson; several extended family and friends.

She was preceded by her son, Danny Boutwell; parents, Bill Haguewood and Ruby Mosley; brothers, Algene Haguewood and Fred Haguewood.

