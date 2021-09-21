Advertisement

CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — A new study of Texas prison inmates provides more evidence that coronavirus can spread even in groups where most people are vaccinated.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in July and August infected 172 male inmates in two prison housing units, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday.

About 80% of the inmates in the units had been vaccinated. More than 90% of the unvaccinated inmates wound up being infected, as did 70% of the fully vaccinated prisoners.

Severe illness, however, was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10 times higher for them compared with those who got the shots.

It echoes research into a July outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where several hundred people were infected -- about three-quarters of whom were fully vaccinated.

Such reports have prompted a renewed push by health officials for even vaccinated people to wear masks and take other precautions. They believe the delta variant, a version of coronavirus that spreads more easily, and possibly waning immunity may be playing a role.

The authors did not identify the prison, but media reports in July detailed a similar-sized outbreak at the federal prison in Texarkana.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Johnson & Johnson: Booster dose provides strong response

— China keeps virus at bay, at high cost, ahead of Olympics

— U.S. ramping up rapid COVID-19 tests for home, school

— Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

___

— See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in
Storms will precede the passage of a cold front in our area tonight. The cooler air will arrive...
Heavy storms tonight will be followed by a cooler Wednesday
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’