Advertisement

City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’

25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential collapse of a building.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian Tuesday closed 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets and established a ‘collapse zone’ for public safety until further notice.

The city said a building is in danger of collapsing but would not say which one. It appears to be the old Young Hotel, which has had bulging walls for months. 25th Avenue was also closed for a time earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Latest News

Storms will precede the passage of a cold front in our area tonight. The cooler air will arrive...
Heavy storms tonight will be followed by a cooler Wednesday
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Causeyville Rd.
3 Lauderdale Co. roads resurfaced in recent project
Waitr plans to hire 200 new contract drivers in Meridian.
Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Meridian