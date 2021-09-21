City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian Tuesday closed 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets and established a ‘collapse zone’ for public safety until further notice.

The city said a building is in danger of collapsing but would not say which one. It appears to be the old Young Hotel, which has had bulging walls for months. 25th Avenue was also closed for a time earlier this year.

