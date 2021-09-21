A cold front will help bring in the change of seasons

Advertisement

Cold front will bring changes(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is the final day of summer, and it will feel like it. Expect a warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s & heat indices in the 90s. Showers and storms can be expected more-so by late afternoon/evening ahead of (and along) a cold front. The front crosses this evening, and it’ll bring significant changes in its wake.

Much cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front along with very stable air. So, not only will it feel like fall just in time for the start of autumn, but we will finally be able to put away the umbrella. By dawn on Wednesday, skies will gradually clear...setting the stage for a series of rain-free days through early next week. Highs will stay in the 70s through Friday, then low 80s are expected this weekend. All the while, cool/crisp mornings will dominate. Some spots may bottom out in the 40s for lows Thursday night into Friday morning.

