FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The FBI has released two new photos of a bank robbery suspect, still being sought for a holdup at Regions Bank on N. State Street in Jackson July 9.

The new photos show the White male suspect without a mask, unlike the original photos after the crime happened. Do you recognize this man?

The Regions Bank branch was robbed July 9. If you have any information about the suspect, call Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS or the Federal Bureau of Investigation Jackson Office at 601-948-5000.  A reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

