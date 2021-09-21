Advertisement

ESSER funds approved for Meridian Public Schools

Clay Sims asking for approval of ESSER funds
Clay Sims asking for approval of ESSER funds(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a Meridian Public School District board meeting ESSER funds were approved to help Meridian Public Schools combat COVID-19 and ensure the safety of students.

ESSER funds are money from the federal government to support schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds unanimously approved today were for the creation of contracts in architecture and engineering to complete projects that will help mitigate the pandemic.

MPSD Director of operations, Clay Sims, said, “Projects that need to be done to ensure that our students have a safe learning environment. Air quality is important in that, touch-free fixtures in restrooms, being sure that restrooms are properly ventilated.”

The next board meeting will be on Oct. 18th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

A cold front will bring rain and heavy storms on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of cooler weather...
Heavy storms likely Tuesday, then cooler weather arrives
The Philadelphia Board of Aldermen will vote Sept. 21 on a millage increase.
Proposed Philadelphia tax increase to fund raise for city workers
City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening
City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening
Supervisors discuss courthouse project, millage rate increase
Supervisors discuss courthouse project, millage rate increase