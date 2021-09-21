ESSER funds approved for Meridian Public Schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a Meridian Public School District board meeting ESSER funds were approved to help Meridian Public Schools combat COVID-19 and ensure the safety of students.

ESSER funds are money from the federal government to support schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds unanimously approved today were for the creation of contracts in architecture and engineering to complete projects that will help mitigate the pandemic.

MPSD Director of operations, Clay Sims, said, “Projects that need to be done to ensure that our students have a safe learning environment. Air quality is important in that, touch-free fixtures in restrooms, being sure that restrooms are properly ventilated.”

The next board meeting will be on Oct. 18th.

