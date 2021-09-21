Advertisement

WATCH: Superdome roof catches fire; 1 injured

By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An intense fire sent flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of the Caesars Superdome roof Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof. Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding is believed to have recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

At least one person was transported with minor burns.

At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the...
At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the Superdome.(WVUE)

Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan said the fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, Vice President of Stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub.
Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub.(NOLA Ready)

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof for nearly 15 minutes. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m., indicating the blaze was being brought under control and extinguished. The fire was reported under control by city officials around 1:20 p.m.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants. Duncan says the concrete roof should prevent any damage to the integrity of the stadium.

Damage assessment has already begun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Latest News

The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign visitors...
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien national QB of the week
Red quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes under Blue team pressure in the second half of The...
Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans
FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man?