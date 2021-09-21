Heavy storms likely Tuesday, then cooler weather arrives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An end to the rain is approaching, but first, there’s one more rainy day.

A cold front will bring a round of heavy showers and thunderstorms to us on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The cold front will sweep the rain and clouds away, and it will bring a cool snap of fall-like weather just in time for the beginning of fall. The beginning of fall occurs with the Autumnal Equinox on Wednesday afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

Spotty to scattered showers are possible this evening. They will end by midnight. Tonight will be partly cloudy otherwise. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorms until about 2 PM. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, starting between 2 PM and 4 PM and ending between 9 PM and 11 PM. Severe storms are not expected, but storms can produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Cooler Beyond The Rain

Any lingering rain will end by around midnight. Then clouds will gradually clear. Cooling will chase the rain and clouds out of our area. Wednesday’s high temperature will only be in the upper 70s. Thursday morning and Friday morning can easily cool into the lower 50s for lows. Our coolest areas may briefly cool into the upper 40s. Afternoons will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Slow warming will start on Saturday, at which point 80s will return in the afternoons. Morning low will gradually step up through the 50s.

