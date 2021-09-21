Advertisement

Heavy storms likely Tuesday, then cooler weather arrives

A cold front will bring rain and heavy storms on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of cooler weather...
A cold front will bring rain and heavy storms on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of cooler weather on Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An end to the rain is approaching, but first, there’s one more rainy day.

A cold front will bring a round of heavy showers and thunderstorms to us on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The cold front will sweep the rain and clouds away, and it will bring a cool snap of fall-like weather just in time for the beginning of fall. The beginning of fall occurs with the Autumnal Equinox on Wednesday afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

Spotty to scattered showers are possible this evening. They will end by midnight. Tonight will be partly cloudy otherwise. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorms until about 2 PM. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, starting between 2 PM and 4 PM and ending between 9 PM and 11 PM. Severe storms are not expected, but storms can produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Cooler Beyond The Rain

Any lingering rain will end by around midnight. Then clouds will gradually clear. Cooling will chase the rain and clouds out of our area. Wednesday’s high temperature will only be in the upper 70s. Thursday morning and Friday morning can easily cool into the lower 50s for lows. Our coolest areas may briefly cool into the upper 40s. Afternoons will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Slow warming will start on Saturday, at which point 80s will return in the afternoons. Morning low will gradually step up through the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Weather - September 20, 2021
Weather - September 20, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 20th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 20th, 2021
Change of season coming soon
The countdown to fall is on
WX 09/19
Rain chances dwindle by mid-week