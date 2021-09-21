Advertisement

Heavy storms tonight will be followed by a cooler Wednesday

Storms will precede the passage of a cold front in our area tonight. The cooler air will arrive tomorrow.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring showers and heavy storms to us this evening, then cooler weather will usher in the start of Autumn on Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

Heavy storms this evening will end from north to south between 7 PM and 9 PM. Lingering light rain will persist on-and-off through the night, and it will end between 8 AM and 10 AM Wednesday. After 10 AM, clouds will clear quickly. The day will brighten beneath increasing sun. The low temperature in the morning will be near 64 degrees. The afternoon high will be a refreshing 75 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Thursday and Friday will be sunny. Morning lows will be near 50 degrees. Cooler areas north of I-20 like Philadelphia, DeKalb, and Louisville can briefly cool into the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Warming will begin over the weekend, and lower 80s will return to our afternoons. Mornings will still be in the 50s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next rain maker is currently on track to arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Early signs are the rain will increase along the Mississippi River to our west on Tuesday ahead of a developing storm system. It may be that the initial round of rain stays well west of us. When the storm system exits the Rockies and intensifies over the Central Plains, it could bring us a bigger chance of rain by Thursday or Friday. All of this is more than a week away, and many changes are possible between now and then.

