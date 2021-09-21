Advertisement

Jasper County family frustrated with the handling of a murder trial

Annie Rutledge wants justice for the murder of her daughter Dominique Henry
Mother pleading for justice in the murder of her daughter Dominique Henry
Mother pleading for justice in the murder of her daughter Dominique Henry(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The trauma of having to bury a child can be too much to bear for anyone; however, the toll it takes can be doubled when justice is not served in a speedy trial.

One year ago WDAM spoke to Annie Rutledge about the death of her daughter Dominique Henry.

Since then, they’ve indicted Christopher Wade Robertson for the murder. However, the trial has been postponed, and the uncertainty is taking an emotional toll on her.

“All I want is justice for my daughter. Whatever the Lord got planned, I can deal with all have this back and forth, back and forth,” says Rutledge.

According to Jasper County court documents, a special prosecutor has been appointed on the case, which is one of the reasons listed for the delay in the trial.

“There was a conflict of interest, so he had to pass it over to a lady, Ms. Kassie Coleman, the district attorney, Kassie Coleman from Meridian, and you’re just going from, from A, B, C. No, it’s just frustrating,” says Rutledge. “Then you get one thing situated then something else pops up. It’s just frustrating.”

Rutledge says the confusion has not left her with peace of mind. She says her daughter does not deserve this.

“My baby was the most outgoing person, friendly. She just had this ol’ laugh everybody knew. And she, she is with a goodhearted person,” says Rutledge.

Court documents also show that Robertson waived his right to a speedy trial.

The trial was originally supposed to start in August of this year. It will now start in August of 2022.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair that he’s still walking around while my baby’s up there in the cemetery. I just don’t feel like this, but do you have to go through a system, sometimes the system works and sometimes the system fails” says Rutledge.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

