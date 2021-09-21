Advertisement

Katy Jo Smith

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Katy Jo Smith, 39, of Needham passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 28, 1982, in Marietta, GA.

She is survived by her children, Jamie Brown, Jacklynn Smith, Blair Smith, and Izabella Brown; and her father, Jeffrey Brown.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Trip Brown; and her husband, Luther Smith.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

