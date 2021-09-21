Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in Laurel was fully enveloped in flames on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:58 a.m., the Laurel Fire Department received a 911 dispatch call to a structure fire at 1033 N 16th Avenue.

Captain Robby Mcclaurin, the shift commander, dispatched three engine companies, E1, E2, and E5, along with Command, B-1.

B-1 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure fully enveloped in flames.

The fire department reported that everyone was out of the residence at the time.

E-1 was the first arriving engine company on the scene and made the initial attack on the blaze. E-2 and E-5 crew then assisted.

The three engine crews did an offensive/defensive attack and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

The structure sustained heavy damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the entire home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

