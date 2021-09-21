Advertisement

Local doctor stresses importance of flu vaccine during pandemic

Rush Foundation Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Duggan
Rush Foundation Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Duggan
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Fred Duggan with Rush Health Systems is reminding folks about getting a flu vaccine.

Dr. Duggan explained how hospitals have been overwhelmed across the country and in Mississippi due to COVID patients and that a rise in flu patients would only make things worse.

However, Duggan said this past year was a good one despite the on-going pandemic.

“If we had a big flu epidemic along with the COVID epidemic, we could’ve really overwhelmed our hospitals and staff. So, last year we had a very high vaccination rate and wore masks, and it was the best flu year we’ve ever had. It’s really important that we get vaccinated and we continue these infection control measures we’re currently doing,” said Duggan.

Rush Health Systems is currently offering antibody infusions to patients with COVID.

Duggan said at the peak of the pandemic they were providing nearly 70 a day, and that number is now down to around 20 a day.

