Major improvements and upgrades continue at Neshoba Central

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Neshoba County School Board recently accepted a nearly three million dollar bid for additional heating ventilation and air conditioning systems, new windows and exterior doors and restroom updates as the second of a three-phase major renovation project, which spans campus-wide.

Superintendent Lundy Brantley says the much needed improvements will also boost morale of students and faculty.

”People respond well to places that look really good,” said Brantley. “They have a lot of pride in them. Everything we do, we try to go first class. We research it and see what other schools are doing. We make decisions from that based on what we need for our students. The strategic plan is our guiding plan and these facilities assist in that. That’s a huge part of our strategic plan that we’ve instituted now going on five years.”

The project will be paid for with federal emergence relief funds which address the impact of COVID-19 on schools.

