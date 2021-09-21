Advertisement

Major improvements and upgrades continue at Neshoba Central

Improvements at Neshoba Central
Improvements at Neshoba Central(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Neshoba County School Board recently accepted a nearly three million dollar bid for additional heating ventilation and air conditioning systems, new windows and exterior doors and restroom updates as the second of a three-phase major renovation project, which spans campus-wide.

Superintendent Lundy Brantley says the much needed improvements will also boost morale of students and faculty.

”People respond well to places that look really good,” said Brantley. “They have a lot of pride in them. Everything we do, we try to go first class. We research it and see what other schools are doing. We make decisions from that based on what we need for our students. The strategic plan is our guiding plan and these facilities assist in that. That’s a huge part of our strategic plan that we’ve instituted now going on five years.”

The project will be paid for with federal emergence relief funds which address the impact of COVID-19 on schools.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Latest News

Storms will precede the passage of a cold front in our area tonight. The cooler air will arrive...
Heavy storms tonight will be followed by a cooler Wednesday
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’
Causeyville Rd.
3 Lauderdale Co. roads resurfaced in recent project
Waitr plans to hire 200 new contract drivers in Meridian.
Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Meridian