Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien national QB of the week

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WTOK) - Rebels’ Matt Corral was selected as the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the week on Tuesday for week of the 2021 college football season.

During Ole Miss’ 61-21 victory against Tulane, Corral tied a school record by scoring seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing) and totaled 403 yards of offense. Along with that he completed 75 percent of his passes for 335 yards and rushed for 68 yards.

Earlier this week, Corral was also recognized as SEC Offensive player of the week and FBS Walter camp Offensive player of the week. He is just one of three players nationally to be named to the Davey O’Brien great 8 list twice in three weeks.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

