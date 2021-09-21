Advertisement

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021....
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021. McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday, Sept. 21, that it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.(AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
Mac Barnes to retire from coaching Lamar at the end of the season

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly...
Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Crisis grows at US-Mexico border
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate...
Officer accompanying CIA chief develops ‘Havana’ symptoms