Mississippi National Guard returning from Ida duty in Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - During the next week, about 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will return home from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

Meridian’s Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment has been supporting Louisiana, along with the 112th Military Police Battalion, headquartered in Canton, the 223rd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in West Point, and the 255th Air Control Squadron, Air National Guard, from Flowood.

The Mississippi National Guard helped with essential emergency relief efforts for debris removal, interagency communications, traffic control, security operations, aviation heavy-lift transportation capabilities and logistical distribution of vital supplies including food and water to the citizens of Louisiana.

The MSNG asks drivers to be extra cautious and avoid passing between military vehicles that are traveling in convoys and provide space when passing on highways and interstates.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.