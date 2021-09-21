Advertisement

Mississippi National Guard returning from Ida duty in Louisiana

During the next week, about 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will return home from...
During the next week, about 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will return home from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.(U.S. Army National Guard/Sgt. Jovi Prevot)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - During the next week, about 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will return home from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

Meridian’s Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment has been supporting Louisiana, along with the 112th Military Police Battalion, headquartered in Canton, the 223rd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in West Point, and the 255th Air Control Squadron, Air National Guard, from Flowood.

The Mississippi National Guard helped with essential emergency relief efforts for debris removal, interagency communications, traffic control, security operations, aviation heavy-lift transportation capabilities and logistical distribution of vital supplies including food and water to the citizens of Louisiana.

The MSNG asks drivers to be extra cautious and avoid passing between military vehicles that are traveling in convoys and provide space when passing on highways and interstates.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Latest News

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign visitors...
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
Chief Mary Paradis, first female UMMC police chief, executive director of public safety
UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien national QB of the week