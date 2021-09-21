Advertisement

Mr. Billy Ray Randle

Billy Ray Randle
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside Services for Mr. Billy Ray Randle will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Hope Cemetery, Russell with Rev. Winston Johnson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Randle, 68 of Meridian, who died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Merit Health Central Hospital, Jackson. Visitation: Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Latest News

Mr. David Lee Ainsworth
Barbara Boutwell
Virginia Faye Alawine
Virginia Faye Alawine
Katy Jo Smith
Ms. Donna Blythe