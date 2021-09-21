Graveside Services for Mr. Billy Ray Randle will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Hope Cemetery, Russell with Rev. Winston Johnson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Randle, 68 of Meridian, who died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Merit Health Central Hospital, Jackson. Visitation: Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Meridian.

