Graveside services for Mr. David Lee Ainsworth will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. J.R. Eaton officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Ainsworth, age 67, of the House Community passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife Kellie Ainsworth; children, Martha Ann “Marty” Burnham; grandchildren, Cameron Lynn Burnham, Taylor Burnham, Trey Burnham, and Adaleigh Moore; siblings, JoAnn Shoemaker (Jerry), Rose Tubbs, and Wayne Ainsworth (Gracie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Junior Ainsworth and Mary Grace Webb; brothers, Bob White and St. Mark Luke Ainsworth; and one sister, Melissa Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church.

