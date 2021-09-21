Advertisement

Mr. David Lee Ainsworth

David Lee Ainsworth
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. David Lee Ainsworth will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. J.R. Eaton officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Ainsworth, age 67, of the House Community passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife Kellie Ainsworth; children, Martha Ann “Marty” Burnham; grandchildren, Cameron Lynn Burnham, Taylor Burnham, Trey Burnham, and Adaleigh Moore; siblings, JoAnn Shoemaker (Jerry), Rose Tubbs, and Wayne Ainsworth (Gracie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Junior Ainsworth and Mary Grace Webb; brothers, Bob White and St. Mark Luke Ainsworth; and one sister, Melissa Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at  www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Latest News

Barbara Boutwell
Virginia Faye Alawine
Virginia Faye Alawine
Katy Jo Smith
Ms. Donna Blythe