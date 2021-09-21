Advertisement

Mr. Wes Spangler

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mr. Wes Spangler, age 59, of Meridian passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife of twelve years, Karen Hunt Spangler; children, Kevin Spangler (Kayla), Rachel Ramirez-Spangler (Heriberto), and Hallie James Spangler; grandchildren, Kayden Spangler, Kinsley Spangler, Kamdyn Spangler, Olivia Ramirez-Spangler, and Rowan Ramirez-Spangler; siblings, Richard Spangler (Janet), Loretta Spangler (Mike Siegler), Renee Hunt, Jamie Harrell, Justin Hunt (Krisstel), and Charles Spangler; father, Charles Spangler (Ledenia); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Donna Hunt; the mother of his children, Julie Hendrickson; his pets, Sandy and Jefferson; his Nelson Hall Chevrolet Family; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Spangler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Antioch Southern Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Mr. Spangler’s hospice caregivers, Faith Anderson, Catina Porter, and Katelyn Shoens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

