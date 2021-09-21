Mrs. Cathy White Monsour

A Celebration of Life for Cathy White Monsour will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brad Jones and Reverend Jack Kern officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Monsour, age 70, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her residence.

Cathy was a 1969 graduate of Northeast High School. She was Most Beautiful, Homecoming Queen, Miss Northeast High School and Head Cheerleader. Cathy married Tommy Monsour after high school and moved with him to Oxford Mississippi where he played football for Ole Miss. In 1973 she moved back to Meridian and worked at BellSouth, AT&T, and EMEPA where she retired.

Survivors include her daughters, Kim Monsour and Lori Monsour Hatcher (Scott); grandchildren: Carley Monsour, Katelyn Hatcher, Luke Hatcher; great grandchild, Tinsley Rose Miles; sisters, Wanda Shivers (Leslie), Cindy Harper, Julie Miller, and Sandi Maxwell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Monsour; infant daughter, Amy LeAnn Monsour; and her parents, Velma and Dusty White.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

