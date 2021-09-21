Services for Ms. Donna Blythe of Little Rock will be held 3 pm, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Suqualena.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm, Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Blythe, 62, of Little Rock died Friday, September 18, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Lola Tanner of Little Rock

Donna “Sandy” Jenkins of South East, MS

Son: Gary Goss

11 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Darlene Milligan of Spicewood, Tx

Half Sisters: Judy Talbert of Little Rock, MS and Linda

She is also survived by a special friend, Vinny Clark.

Ms. Blythe was preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. and Ora Dee Bradford and brothers, Tommy Bradford and Sammy Bradford.

Pallbearers: Dylan Brand, Wesley Brand, Avery Goodman, Jeremy Dean, Jimmie Butler, Shane Jenkins, Dontavius Robinson and Richard Clark

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net