Ms. Donna Blythe

Donna Blythe
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Services for Ms. Donna Blythe of Little Rock will be held 3 pm, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Suqualena.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm, Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Blythe, 62, of Little Rock died Friday, September 18, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Lola Tanner of Little Rock

Donna “Sandy” Jenkins of South East, MS

Son: Gary Goss

11 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Darlene Milligan of Spicewood, Tx

Half Sisters: Judy Talbert of Little Rock, MS and Linda

She is also survived by a special friend, Vinny Clark.

Ms. Blythe was preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. and Ora Dee Bradford and brothers, Tommy Bradford and Sammy Bradford.

Pallbearers: Dylan Brand, Wesley Brand, Avery Goodman, Jeremy Dean, Jimmie Butler, Shane Jenkins, Dontavius Robinson and Richard Clark

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

