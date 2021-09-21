Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According Forbes, the Tupelo-based jean company, Blue Delta Jeans, has offered the entire Ole Miss football team a name, image, and likeness deal.
In exchange for at least one social media post per month through January, players will receive a custom pair of jeans, which retail for $450. Players can also receive $100 per pair sold using their unique promo codes.
