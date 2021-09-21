Advertisement

Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans

Red quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes under Blue team pressure in the second half of The...
Red quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes under Blue team pressure in the second half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi's NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According Forbes, the Tupelo-based jean company, Blue Delta Jeans, has offered the entire Ole Miss football team a name, image, and likeness deal.

In exchange for at least one social media post per month through January, players will receive a custom pair of jeans, which retail for $450. Players can also receive $100 per pair sold using their unique promo codes.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Latest News

FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man?
Photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
The structure sustained heavy damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage...
Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning
FILE- In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Burl Cain responds to a reporter's question after being...
Mississippi takes management of prison from private company