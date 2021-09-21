Proposed Philadelphia tax increase to fund raise for city workers

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A proposed tax increase in Philadelphia would fund raising the hourly wage of city workers by $1.25.

The $1 million tax hike has gained traction on social media and in town, where people are questioning the raise. Philadelphia Mayor James Young wants the public to know that the tax is not just to raise wages.

“The presumption that we raised taxes just to pay employees is way out of wack! I don’t mind saying it, that was not it at all, it’s a number of things we are having to do moving forward in this community,” Mayor Young said, “We’re paving streets, we are doing lots of things that you can see”

The word tax often carries negative connotations, Mayor Young knows that.

“The word tax makes so many folks cuss,” Young Said, “Being honest we wouldn’t be having the bridges done, we wouldn’t be having the streets done, we wouldn’t be able to provide any services to our people from cemetery services to police services without some means of funding.”

Despite not being just for city employees, Mayor Young thinks that they are more than deserving of a raise.

“I’ll say this, this is probably the only place I know where people put their whole house, if they move they put it on the street and we haul it off.

so if people complain about me paying our employees and giving them a raise… I’m going silent because you don’t deserve a comment.” Young said.

The proposal will be voted on on September 21.

