Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Hernando man

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps of Hernando, MS, in DeSoto County.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 118 pounds, with silver hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Monday, September 20, 2021, at about 9:00 am near Mount Pleasant Road in DeSoto County, wearing a green and yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a baseball cap.

Howard Eugene Phipps is believed to be in a 2011 black and white Mini Cooper bearing MS tag DAM8053 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Howard Eugene Phipps suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Howard Eugene Phipps, contact Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

