Susan Talbott Sparkman, age 45, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Madeline Talbott; and her niece Taylor Talbott.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Reed Sparkman, Jr.; son, Christopher Tate Sparkman; daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Sparkman; sisters, Michelle Talbott, Jennifer Talbott Clark (Gene), Rebecca Talbott Sansbury (Jason); brothers Michael Talbott, Jr. (Lori), William Talbott (Beth), Joseph Talbott, Timothy Talbott, Sr. (Alexis); mother- and father-in-law, Paul and Cindy Sparkman, Sr.; brother-in-law, Clinton Sparkman (Mandi); nieces, Christine Talbott, Kathleen Burt (Robert), Devon Clark Wattam (Ben), Sydney Clark Carter (Perre), Hannah Clark Reynolds (Mitchell), Mary Elise Clark, Madeline Sansbury, Emily Sansbury, Mary Elizabeth Talbott, Catherine Talbott, Brinley Sparkman; nephews, John Rogers, Timothy Talbott, Jr., Michael Talbott, John Talbott, Roane Sparkman; great-nieces, Hazel Wattam, Charlotte Carter Ava Burt, and great nephews, Walter Wattam, George Wattam, Gunner Burt.

Susan was born on August 23, 1976, in Biloxi, MS. She lived in Biloxi and in New Orleans before moving to Mobile, where she graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, where she excelled in volleyball as a Center for the “Dirty Dozen”. She married Paul BiloSparkman on June 8, 2000 in Coatopa, AL in the family home. The family resided in Boyd, AL and Livingston, AL before finally settling in Coatopa, AL.

Susan attended Livingston University where she lettered in volleyball from 1994 to 1997 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1998 and a master’s degree in Psychology / Sociology from the University of West Alabama in 2000.

She began working at the University of West Alabama beginning in 1998 and served as the Registrar since 2008.

Funeral Mass and service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St Leo Catholic Church, 307 S Main Avenue, Demopolis, AL. Visitation for friends and family will open at 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Graveside will follow immediately at Brewersville Cemetery at Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 770 Hwy 28 E in Brewersville, AL.

Pallbearers are Michael Talbott, William Talbott, Joseph Talbott, Timothy Talbott, Gene Clark, Jason Sansbury, Clint Sparkman, and John Rogers

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward a memorial scholarship fund to be established in the name of Susan Talbott Sparkman.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.