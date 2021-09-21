Advertisement

Susan Talbott Sparkman

Susan Talbott Sparkman
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Susan Talbott Sparkman, age 45, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Madeline Talbott; and her niece Taylor Talbott.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Reed Sparkman, Jr.; son, Christopher Tate Sparkman; daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Sparkman; sisters, Michelle Talbott, Jennifer Talbott Clark (Gene), Rebecca Talbott Sansbury (Jason); brothers Michael Talbott, Jr. (Lori), William Talbott (Beth), Joseph Talbott, Timothy Talbott, Sr. (Alexis); mother- and father-in-law, Paul and Cindy Sparkman, Sr.; brother-in-law, Clinton Sparkman (Mandi); nieces, Christine Talbott, Kathleen Burt (Robert), Devon Clark Wattam (Ben), Sydney Clark Carter (Perre), Hannah Clark Reynolds (Mitchell), Mary Elise Clark, Madeline Sansbury, Emily Sansbury, Mary Elizabeth Talbott, Catherine Talbott, Brinley Sparkman; nephews, John Rogers, Timothy Talbott, Jr., Michael Talbott, John Talbott, Roane Sparkman; great-nieces, Hazel Wattam, Charlotte Carter Ava Burt, and great nephews, Walter Wattam, George Wattam, Gunner Burt.

Susan was born on August 23, 1976, in Biloxi, MS. She lived in Biloxi and in New Orleans before moving to Mobile, where she graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, where she excelled in volleyball as a Center for the “Dirty Dozen”. She married Paul BiloSparkman on June 8, 2000 in Coatopa, AL in the family home. The family resided in Boyd, AL and Livingston, AL before finally settling in Coatopa, AL.

Susan attended Livingston University where she lettered in volleyball from 1994 to 1997 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1998 and a master’s degree in Psychology / Sociology from the University of West Alabama in 2000.

She began working at the University of West Alabama beginning in 1998 and served as the Registrar since 2008.

Funeral Mass and service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St Leo Catholic Church, 307 S Main Avenue, Demopolis, AL. Visitation for friends and family will open at 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Graveside will follow immediately at Brewersville Cemetery at Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 770 Hwy 28 E in Brewersville, AL.

Pallbearers are Michael Talbott, William Talbott, Joseph Talbott, Timothy Talbott, Gene Clark, Jason Sansbury, Clint Sparkman, and John Rogers

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward a memorial scholarship fund to be established in the name of Susan Talbott Sparkman.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states
An October debut is planned for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.
Threefoot Hotel set to open in October

Latest News

Mr. David Lee Ainsworth
Barbara Boutwell
Virginia Faye Alawine
Virginia Faye Alawine
Katy Jo Smith
Ms. Donna Blythe