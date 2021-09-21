Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Russell Christian Academy Football

The Warriors move to 4-0 on the season after their victory against Evangel.
The Warriors move to 4-0 on the season after their victory against Evangel.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Russell Christian Academy Football team.

The Warriors dominated Evangel on Friday in a 31-12 victory. Not only did the Warriors get a win over Evangel, but they are now 4-0 on the season.

Quarterback Micah Taylor completed 67 percent of his passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns to receive a QB rating of 137.

In their next game, the Warriors face the Cornerstone Christian Eagles (Rainsville, AL) in an eight man bout on Friday.

Congratulations to the Russell Christian Academy Football team for being this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week!

