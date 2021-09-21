Virginia Faye Alawine has left us on August 21, 2021 at 81 years of age. She was born March 2, 1940 in Meridian. Her parents were James Vardaman Clay and Lola Ethridge Clay of Collinsville. She grew up in Collinsville with sisters Willie and Rita, brothers Larry, Ronny, Ike, Hugh, and a host of friends and relatives that helped make the Collinsville scene a lively and vibrant one indeed! She married Ronnie Alawine in 1959 and raised Sonny, Clay, Scott and Cindy. Virginia and Ronnie piloted many great adventures with their brood before breaking up in the mid 80s. She then made a home with Jean Alawine in Zero community and continued to love and live life with a great passion for art, archeology, outdoors, and all things mystical and magical. She was loved and returned her love to all. She will be missed and remembered. A rememberance will be held October 16 at 1 pm at Robert Barham Family funeral home on Hwy 39, Meridian.