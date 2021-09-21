Advertisement

Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Meridian

Waitr plans to hire 200 new contract drivers in Meridian.
Waitr plans to hire 200 new contract drivers in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Are you looking for a new job? A popular food delivery service, Waitr, is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers. Waitr said the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.

Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone. You must be at least 18-years-old to be eligible. Waitr began delivering food in Meridian in 2018.

Barnes said flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Meridian area. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders to enhance safety for drivers and customers. You may visit Waitr’s website for more information.

