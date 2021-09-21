Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Are you looking for a new job? A popular food delivery service, Waitr, is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers. Waitr said the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.

Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone. You must be at least 18-years-old to be eligible. Waitr began delivering food in Meridian in 2018.

“We are here to serve the customers in a convenient way that follows with the line of what needs to be done for this new COVID world. As an independent contractor driver with Waitr, you’ll be interacting with a variety of restaurants and customers. We do ask drivers to follow any rules or specifications within a restaurant. If the restaurant is mandating a mask, we will definitely be asking our drivers to comply with that. With regards to the customers, we want them to wear a mask, and we recommend wearing a mask when interacting with customers.”

Barnes said flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Meridian area. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders to enhance safety for drivers and customers. You may visit Waitr’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.