5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale county

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities are currently looking for a missing 5-year-old boy in Lauderdale county.

The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency said he has blonde hair, wearing a grey shirt and is barefoot.

He is also possibly with two grown golden retrievers.

He was last seen on Center Hill Rd near Grissom Rd and Haugewood Rd.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

We will update you once more information becomes available to us.

