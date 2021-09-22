Autumnal weather arrives with the Autumnal Equinox

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Autumnal Equinox occurred on Wednesday afternoon, marking the official beginning of the Autumn or Fall season. The weather doesn’t always follow the changing seasons, but Fall this year actually feels like Fall to start.

A temperature drop of nearly 40 degrees from Wednesday’s high to tonight’s low is how we’re beginning the new season. Friday morning could cool briefly into the 40s for the first since May 8.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear, and the wind will abate. The low temperature by morning will be near 51 degrees. That’s cool enough that many of us will want at least a light jacket on the way out the door in the morning. The afternoon will be warmer but still nearly fifteen degrees cooler than normal. Beneath sunshine, we’ll warm to near 75 degrees.

Looking Ahead

After upper 40s Friday morning, we’ll warm to the middle 70s in the afternoon beneath sunshine. Fair-weather clouds will return this weekend as we begin warming and humidity begins stepping up. Afternoons will top out in the low-to-mid 80s. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The slow warming will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the mornings. There are no strong signs of rain in the next seven days.

A Dry Stretch

There had been some indication that rain could return late next week, but even that signal has been lost among our forecast data. It now appears that will likely stay dry through at least next weekend. We haven’t had more than seven consecutive dry days since March 7-14, and we haven’t had ten or more consecutive dry days since September 1-10, 2020 - more than a year ago. It could happen...

