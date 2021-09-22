Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2021

Published: Sep. 22, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROSHANDA CLARK19832425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PETIT LARCENY
TERRELL CLAYTON19852647 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOSEPH A HARRISON19792419 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JOSEPH W HUMPHREY19652003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
COREY C COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHOPLIFTING X 9
WILLFUL TRESSPASSING X 9
DISTURBING A BUSINESS X 7

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 121, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:09 PM on September 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted robbery in the 4500 block of 3rd Street. The victim stated cash was demanded and he was assaulted but nothing was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:27 PM on September 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

