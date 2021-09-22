City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2021

Robbery

At 8:09 PM on September 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted robbery in the 4500 block of 3rd Street. The victim stated cash was demanded and he was assaulted but nothing was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:27 PM on September 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.