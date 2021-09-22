City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2021
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROSHANDA CLARK
|1983
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PETIT LARCENY
|TERRELL CLAYTON
|1985
|2647 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOSEPH A HARRISON
|1979
|2419 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JOSEPH W HUMPHREY
|1965
|2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|COREY C COLLINS
|1984
|1515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHOPLIFTING X 9
WILLFUL TRESSPASSING X 9
DISTURBING A BUSINESS X 7
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 121, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:09 PM on September 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted robbery in the 4500 block of 3rd Street. The victim stated cash was demanded and he was assaulted but nothing was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:27 PM on September 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.