City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:49 AM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:10 AM on September 20, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was attempted through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:53 AM on September 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 71st Place. The case is currently under investigation.

At 3:28 AM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:21 PM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:24 PM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:03 PM on September 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:22 AM on September 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:27 AM on September 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of Crabapple Drive. Entry was gained through a door.