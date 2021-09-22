Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BERNECIA L SMITH1994506 FRONT ST EXT APT I4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
GLEN L MOFFITE198611166 GILBERT JOYNER RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
JACOBY A CLAYTON1994901 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CLIFTON C CLAYTON1997200 23RD ST APT B167 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LAMONT C LEWIS19694304 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
HELEN M DAVIS19818021 HWY 488 CARTHAGE, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
DIMITRI L MCCONNELL19921618 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING A FAMILY
TONY S JONES1984107 71STPL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ASHLYN TURNBOW20005362 A MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ROSHANDA CLARK19832425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
DISTURBING A BUSINESS
ROBERT D WILLIAMS19753528 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROX S BARNES19842213 23RD AVE APT D MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:49 AM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:10 AM on September 20, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was attempted through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:53 AM on September 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 71st Place. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:28 AM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:21 PM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:24 PM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:03 PM on September 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:22 AM on September 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:27 AM on September 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of Crabapple Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

