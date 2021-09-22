City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BERNECIA L SMITH
|1994
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT I4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|GLEN L MOFFITE
|1986
|11166 GILBERT JOYNER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
|JACOBY A CLAYTON
|1994
|901 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CLIFTON C CLAYTON
|1997
|200 23RD ST APT B167 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LAMONT C LEWIS
|1969
|4304 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|HELEN M DAVIS
|1981
|8021 HWY 488 CARTHAGE, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
|DIMITRI L MCCONNELL
|1992
|1618 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING A FAMILY
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71STPL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ASHLYN TURNBOW
|2000
|5362 A MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ROSHANDA CLARK
|1983
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
DISTURBING A BUSINESS
|ROBERT D WILLIAMS
|1975
|3528 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ROX S BARNES
|1984
|2213 23RD AVE APT D MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:49 AM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:10 AM on September 20, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was attempted through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:53 AM on September 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 71st Place. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:28 AM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:21 PM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:24 PM on September 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:03 PM on September 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:22 AM on September 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:27 AM on September 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of Crabapple Drive. Entry was gained through a door.