EMCC returns home to host Holmes; Ceremony at halftime for Sports Hall of Famers

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Lions return home to host the Holmes Bulldogs for Thursday night MACCC football at Scooba.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sullivan-Windham Field and Thursday’s game will also highlight the 10 newest members of EMCC’s Sports Hall of Fame with a ceremony during halftime.

East Mississippi’s Class of 2020 Sports Hall of Fame inductees includes former NFL defensive lineman Quinton Dial, current EMCC Dean of Students/Scooba Campus Tony Montgomery (baseball player and coach), Ike Clay (basketball), Ronnie Clay (baseball), and Greg Griffith (football). This year’s Class of 2021 EMCC Sports Hall of Fame honorees consists of former women’s basketball players Angelique Burtts, Martika [Hull] Leopold and Yvonne [Davis] Hairston along with former baseball players Alan Page and Brad Montgomery.

The Lions are ranked 11th nationally for the second straight week in the NJCAA Division I football poll. Coach Buddy Stephens’ EMCC Lions are 3-0 overall after opening MACCC North Division play last week with a commanding 56-3 road win over Mississippi Delta.

Having outscored their opponents by a collective total of 137-17 on the year, the Lions enter this week ranked eighth among NJCAA Division I teams by averaging an MACCC-best 45.7 points per game for the season. Defensively, EMCC stands second nationally by limiting the opposition to an average of only 5.7 points per contest.

Individually for the Lions, sophomore quarterback Jamari Jones is tied for third nationally with an MACCC-most nine touchdown passes. The Northwest Rankin High School product has completed 52-of-81 (64%) passes for 621 yards this season.

For this season, 13 different EMCC players have caught at least one pass, with Joshua Aka and Jontarius Henderson leading the way with a dozen receptions each. Zach Patterson follows with nine grabs for 135 receiving yards and a team-high three touchdown catches.

The Lions’ running game primarily consists of the 1-2 punch of sophomore Zias Perryman and Arkansas transfer Montae Spivey. Perryman leads the team with 142 total rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, while Spivey is averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and has 134 rushing yards on the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have collectively registered 27 tackles for loss, including 11 quarterback sacks, through the first three games. EMCC defenders have also intercepted five passes, including two picks by freshman Jeremy Mack Jr. Transfers Lee Kpogba and Trey Laing currently lead EMCC’s the defense with 22 and 19 tackles.

Guided by second-year head coach Raymond Gross, who previously served as Holmes’ co-offensive coordinator and offensive assistant for six years, the Holmes Bulldogs are 0-3 on the year following setbacks to Mississippi Gulf Coast (56-14), Hinds (41-21) and Northwest Mississippi (51-20). The NJCAA’s team rushing leader two of the last four seasons (2019 & 2017), Holmes currently ranks fourth nationally with an average of 241 rushing yards per game.

EMCC’s Stephens owns an 11-1 career record versus Holmes since becoming the Lions’ head football coach beginning with the 2008 season. His lone loss against the Bulldogs came during the most recent meeting two years ago when the two teams combined for 91 points, 1,000+ yards of total offense (429 rushing yards by Holmes) and 49 first downs between them during Holmes’ 49-42 home win at Ras Branch Field. Stephens’ Lions are unbeaten in six attempts against Holmes in games played in Scooba, including a 56-21 EMCC Homecoming victory during the 2018 season.

WTOK will be live at Scooba to cover all the action and the halftime ceremony!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.