Funeral services for Freddie Gray Moore, 70, of Butler will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Sterling Baptist Church with Rev. Ben James and Rev. Grant McClain officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Sterling Cemetery.

Freddie passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at USA Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama. He was born October 11, 1950, in Clarke County, Alabama and graduated from the Coffeeville High School.

Freddie held several positions during his working career which included serving as the Gilbertown Chief of Police and later working for the Butler Police Department. He owned and operated the ambulance service in Choctaw County for several years and worked for Bumpers Funeral Home. Later, Freddie owned and operated a convenient store and a roofing business. After selling the roofing business to James Lovette, he began working as a distributor for Lance Distributing Company from which he retired. Following retirement, Freddie returned to Bumpers Funeral Home where he assisted with funerals and removals and enjoyed spending time with his morning coffee drinking buddies at Hardees and Cuzz’s.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren who were the joy in his life. Freddie is going to be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Moore of Butler; sons, Fredrick Van Moore (Apryl) of Brandon, MS; Lloyd Gray Moore (Whitney) of Butler; and E.J. Moore of Butler; grandchildren, Emma Helen Moore, Heide Nicole Moore, Mackenzie Mae Moore, and Carter Gray Moore; aunts, Ida Grey Campbell and Gracie Mae York; and mother-in-law, Priscilla Mae Shoemaker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Moore; mother, Mary Helen Hodge Bumpers; and stepfather, Sidney Bumpers.

Pallbearers: Bobby Joe Andrews, Tommy Daily, Bruce Gibbs, Chase Pugh, Neal Reese, and Matthew Tindle. Honorary Pallbearers: Keith Cook, Sam Gibson, Chuck Gilliland, Randy Hurst, and Michael Tyson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.