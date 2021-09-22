Advertisement

Historic hotel causes safety concern in downtown Meridian

E.F. Young Hotel in downtown Meridian causes safety concern.
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian issued a “collapse zone” Tuesday on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets. They say its related to the condition of the historic E. F. Young Hotel.

“Some of the buildings are older and there are roof issues and things like that. We want to make this as safe as we possibly can and avoid any problems,” Chief Administrative Officer Tim Miller said. “For public safety we have closed the street.”

Since the 1940s, the E. F. Young Hotel has been on the corner of 5th St. and 25th Ave. The building has been in disrepair for years.

The outside walls are bulging in the front, but that’s not the bulk of the concern, it’s what’s in the back. A structure on the roof is drooping badly. There’s also a crack through the center.

A notice that was put on the building Tuesday notifying the owners that something had to be done to correct the code/ordinance violations.

“Community Development is working with the building owners,” Miller explained. “That’s the easiest and best way to handle things to start with and let them try to come up with a workable solution for both of us. We will go from there. I believe there will be one. Everybody has been very cooperative and very receptive because we all want the safest thing we can have.”

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History visited the building Wednesday afternoon and took pictures

“It’s probably going to be closed for several weeks. Until we find out how we’re really going to address this problem, then we will have a pretty good timeline,” Miller said.

