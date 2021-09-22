Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 22, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are currently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, last seen on Center Hill...
5-year-old boy missing in Lauderdale County
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets in Meridian has been closed due to the potential...
City of Meridian sets up ‘collapse zone’
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 21, 2021
Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.